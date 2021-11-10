Dolphins vs. Ravens 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 2-7 Miami Dolphins are set to play host to the top team in the AFC North on Thursday night, the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore is coming off of a thrilling overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 that gave them the second-best record in the AFC behind only the Titans. Through multiple injuries to key players, the Ravens have remained one of the best teams in the league thanks to their physical style of football and electric play from their quarterback.

The Dolphins just won their second game of the season following a seven-game losing streak that all but ended the hopes for Miami’s season. Tua Tagovailoa’s status is up in the air this week with a fracture on his left middle finger, so we may see Jacoby Brissett start for the fifth time this season.

