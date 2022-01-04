Dolphins vs. Patriots 2021 Week 18 odds: Dolphins 6.5-point underdogs

In the wake of their loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their season finale against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 6.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the moneyline, as their victory is set at +230. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.

Throughout the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak, their defense was one of the best in the league. However, they were gashed last week by a rushing attack that was missing their best back. If they can’t produce points on offense, and they can’t stop the run, this team is dead in the water.

New England’s defense remains the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 16.9 points per game. Going against Tua Tagovailoa and the 24th-ranked scoring offense shouldn’t be much of a challenge for this group.

The Patriots have playoff seeding to play for, and the Dolphins have to evaluate their quarterback to determine the next steps. This game should be a hard-fought one.