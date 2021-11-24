Dolphins vs. Panthers 2021 live stream: Time, TV Schedule, and how to watch online

The 4-7 Miami Dolphins are set to host the 5-6 Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Rhule’s team earned a huge win two weeks ago against an injured Cardinals team, but they suffered a defeat last week against Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton is back under center, and Christian McCaffrey is healthy again, so their game plan will be much different than it would’ve been just a few weeks ago.

Miami is riding high after winning their last three games against Houston, Baltimore, and New York. Their defense has played some really great football, and their offense has shown very small signs of life. If they can perform against Carolina’s defense, people may start feeling different about Brian Flores’ team.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channel(s):

FOX

Broadcasters:

Chris Myers (play-by-play)

Darryl Johnston (color commentary)

Jen Hale (sideline)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

KISS Country 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Moneyline : Dolphins +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Panthers -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins +2.5 (-112) Panthers -2.5 (-108)

Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -110 U: -110)

Weather:

75 degrees and cloudy.