Dolphins vs. Jets Week 11 recap: Everything we know

The Jets made several changes on Sunday, but the end result was the same at MetLife Stadium.

New York fell to 2-8 on the season with a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, thus strengthening their hold on last place in the AFC East. Joe Flacco, Gang Green’s third starting QB this season, was steady and the Jets’ porous defense played relatively better, but that wasn’t enough against Tua Tagovailoa and a Dolphins team that has now won three straight.

Final Score:

1 2 3 4 F MIA 7 0 7 10 24 NYJ 7 0 7 3 17

Game Notes

Third One’s Not Quite The Charm: Short of winning, Flacco mostly did what was asked of him in his return to starting. The veteran went 24-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns while posting a 101.6 rating. Flacco did fumble once, but that came on a blindside blitz that OL George Fant never saw. It’s unclear if Flacco will get another start, but he didn’t do anything to hurt his case in Week 11.

Defense Comes Up Short: The Jets made a number of changes to their defensive lineup, but those weren’t enough to win against a mediocre Dolphins offense. While New York finally kept an opponent under 30 points and the defensive line was disruptive, Miami opened the game with a touchdown and added on when it mattered most. Despite an interception, second-year S Ashtyn Davis was especially bad, whiffing on a big tackle and blowing deep coverage on a Dolphins score.

The Rooks are For Real: Jets rookies Elijah Moore and Michael Carter continued to stand out on Sunday. Moore had a career game against the Dolphins — more on him in a minute — while Carter ran for 63 yards on nine tries before exiting with an ankle injury. New York will keep its fingers crossed in regards to the running back’s health, but it’s become clear that this duo is going to be a feature of Gang Green’s offense for years to come.

Ammen-woe-la: The Jets didn’t lose just because their kicker missed two field goals, but Matt Ammendola certainly didn’t help the cause. The legman botched attempts from 55 and 40 yards out.

Standout Performers

WR Elijah Moore: Moore continued his run of dominance, hauling in his fifth touchdown since Week 7. The 21-year-old also set a new career-high with 141 yards on eight catches. He even added a 15-yard rushing attempt.

DT Quinnen Williams: Williams didn’t log much in a standard box score, but the 23-year-old was a nuisance all afternoon. Williams brought frequent pressure and made life difficult for Tagovailoa. He even defended a pass.

What's Next?

The Jets will play another NFL basement-dweller in Week 12 when they travel to The Lone Star State.

New York will face off against the Houston Texans in a matchup that is sure to have NFL draft ramifications. That game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

