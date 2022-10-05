Dolphins vs. Jets live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to do battle with the New York Jets, as they travel to New Jersey for a Sunday afternoon matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Miami enters this game having won three of their first four matchups, as they currently sit atop the AFC. However, with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel turns to veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to lead his talented offensive unit into a contest that will likely be a close result.

The Jets got their quarterback, Zach Wilson, back in Week 4, and the offense didn’t look terrible. Wilson posted 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on his way to the victory and caught a pass in the end zone from Braxton Berrios as well. Robert Saleh’s team has a chance to earn an upset victory.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

NFL+

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (color commentary)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

Kiss 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line : Dolphins -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Jets +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins -3.5 (-105) Jets +3.5 (-115)

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -110 U: -110)

Weather:

58 degrees and mostly sunny.

