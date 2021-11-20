Dolphins vs. Jets: Joe Flacco’s return to starting lineup among 6 Week 11 storylines

The two worst teams in the AFC East will share the field this weekend when the Dolphins come to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets.

New York enters Week 11 last in the division with a 2-7 record, while Miami is one game better and in third place at 3-7. Neither team has looked particularly good for more than a week at a time this season, but the Dolphins have squeaked out two wins in a row — including one over the Ravens — after starting 1-7. They have some momentum for their trip to East Rutherford.

Here are six storylines to know for Gang Green’s first clash of the season with Miami.

Joe Flacco's return to the starting lineup

Flacco will be the Jets’ starting quarterback for the first time since last November when he takes the field against the Dolphins. Flacco threw for 47 yards and a touchdown in relief of an injured Mike White last weekend. He will have the opportunity to get the Jets back in the win column against a Dolphins defense that limited him to 186 yards and an interception last season.

How will the offense look under another quarterback?

Mike LaFleur is having an interesting first year as an offensive coordinator. New York’s rookie play-caller will be tasked with dialing up plays for his third different starting quarterback this season, which is more difficult than it might seem. Fortunately for LaFleur, Flacco is a veteran and came to the Jets with a grasp of west coast concepts. He’ll likely be able to call an aggressive game, even if Flacco can’t make all the throws he used to in his prime with the Ravens.

Tua Time

Tua Tagovailoa is officially back as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback after being thrust into emergency duty against the Ravens last Thursday. Tagovailoa replaced Jacoby Brissett midway through Miami’s win over Baltimore and the Dolphins feel his fractured middle finger is healthy enough to withstand playing four quarters against the Jets’ horrific secondary.

Can Jeff Ulbrich's defense take advantage of a softer matchup?

The Dolphins have not been a good offensive team this season, even with Tagovailoa under center. Miami ranks 28th in the NFL in points per game with 17.7 and is barely averaging over 300 yards of offense per game. Can Jeff Ulbrich’s defense take advantage of this? Everyone knows the Jets have a bad defense, but it would speak volumes about the incompetence of the unit if the Dolphins come to MetLife Stadium and have a field day given their glaring offensive shortcomings.

Miami's blitz-heavy defense

The Dolphins brought the heat after Lamar Jackson play after play on Thursday Night Football and it worked, as the Ravens failed to get anything going throughout the game. Robert Saleh cited Flacco’s experience as the main reason why he got the nod against Miami’s blitz-heavy defensive scheme. Can the Jets’ offensive line weather the storm, though? It’ll be a long afternoon for New York if Brian Flores is scheming the Dolphins into their fair share of sacks.

How will the Jets contain Jaylen Waddle?

Waddle is arguably already the Dolphins’ most dynamic offensive weapon and will look to feast against a vulnerable Jets secondary. Waddle sees most of his action in the slot, but can line up out wide and take the top off a defense on the outside. New York will have its hands full slowing down the Alabama product no matter where he is on the field.

