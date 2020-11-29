Dolphins vs. Jets game recap: Everything we know

Well, at least the Jets managed to score against Miami this time.

New York moved to 0-11 on the season following a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins in Week 12. With the defeat, Adam Gase was swept by his former team in the season series.

With Gase resuming play-calling duties and Sam Darnold back in action, the Jets offense took several huge steps back in Week 12. On the bright side, the defense shined in the loss.

Final Score: Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Keys to the Game

Darnold's Dud of a Return: Darnold made his return from a shoulder injury Sunday, but his ghastly performance was uninspiring. Working with his top three receivers for the first time, there was some hope for a more productive Darnold compared to his outings earlier this year. Instead, with Gase back calling plays, Darnold failed to find the end zone and threw two brutal interceptions in the second half. With Darnold's future already a major talking point, the 23-year-old left little reason to believe he'll play in New York in 2021. Dominant Defense: Gregg Williams' defense was sensational against the Dolphins, bringing constant pressure in the trenches, forcing turnovers and limiting chunk plays. The unit failed to score, though; that was New York's best chance at finding paydirt given the putrid state of Gase's offense. Sanders From Deep: The Jets, playing plenty of prevent defense with a young secondary and bringing loads of pressure in the second half, did a solid job of keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone. But Miami's legman, Jason Sanders, mitigated the impact of New York's stingy defense. The kicker continued his impressive season, drilling field goals from 51 and 54 yards out to pad an early Miami lead.

It Was Over When...

It was over when Frank Gore got stuffed. It was 4th and 1 with about 13:30 remaining in the game. The Jets, down 13-3 at the time, decided to go for it. Gase had been overusing Gore all afternoon and everyone, including the Dolphins, knew a run up the middle was coming. Naturally, it didn't work.

Best in the Box Score

DT Quinnen Williams: Williams kept his stellar season rolling, recording seven tackles, three QB hits, a sack, a forced fumble and two batted passes in Week 12. LB Harvey Langi: Langi has himself a strong afternoon as well, tallying eight tackles and a fumble recovery on the ball Williams forced out.

What's Next?

The Jets' next opponent will be the Raiders. Derek Carr and Las Vegas will visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6 for a 1 p.m. showdown. With a high-powered offense and a shot at the playoffs on the line, expect the Raiders to come out of the gate gunning.