Dolphins vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Miami Dolphins are back in action and looking to find their way into the win column amid their preparations for the 2021 NFL regular season. Miami plays host to the Atlanta Falcons for today’s Week 2 contest against Atlanta, the culmination of a week full of joint practices with the Falcons that has provided the team with plenty of reps to evaluate both teams. The big question tonight is how much involvement there will be from the starters in Miami, especially with a regular season matchup awaiting these two teams in Week 7 of the regular season.

Interested in catching tonight’s action? Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the preseason opener between the Falcons and Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins versus Atlanta Falcons

When: 7 PM Eastern

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV: WFOR-TV CBS4 / FOX5 Atlanta

Radio: AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM

Stream: fuboTV (try it free)