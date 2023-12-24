Dolphins vs. Cowboys in Week live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

The Cowboys are taking their talents to South Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins and Cowboys are set for a big-time Week 16 matchup on Sunday afternoon, and both teams need the win to keep their division hopes alive. The 'Phins are coming off a dominant win over the Jets, shutting out their division rival and keeping pace ahead of the Bills in the AFC East.

Things are a bit tighter in the NFC East, with the Cowboys and Eagles both tied atop the standings at 10-4. Dallas offered no help to Miami in Week 15, as they were downed by the Bills 31-10.

Still, a lot can change in a week, and both divisions could come down to the wire as the 2023 season enters bitter cold, deciding weeks. If things go south for one of these two teams, then the Week 16 matchup may be a major turning point for their season.

But first, a meeting of track stars and Dallas stars. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more below:

What time is Dolphins vs. Cowboys?

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Dolphins and Cowboys are set for kickoff on Christmas Eve at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys head to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys: Predictions and picks

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins

Safid Deen: Dolphins

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

Dolphins vs. Packers odds

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. - Richard Morin

All odds provided by BetMGM

Dolphins vs. Cowboys: Picks, predictions and odds

The Dolphins are favorites to defeat the Cowboys, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Dolphins (-1)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-110); Cowboys (-110)

Over/under: 49.5

USA TODAY Sports staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 30, Cowboys 26

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 24

Safid Deen: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 23

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 17

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 29, Cowboys 26

Dolphins vs. Cowboys TV channel

TV channel: Fox

The Dolphins and Cowboys are slated for "America's Game of the Week" on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olson will be on the call, with Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews providing sideline coverage.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys live stream

Live stream: Fubo

For cord-cutters, the Dolphins vs. Cowboys Week 16 matchup can be live streamed on Fubo. Fubo carries Fox, as well as CBS, NBC, ESPN, ABC and NFL Network, so you'll be able to catch most NFL action through the end of the 2023 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins-Cowboys live updates: TV, odds, picks