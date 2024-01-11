Dolphins vs. Chiefs could be one of NFL's coldest games ever

Dolphins vs. Chiefs could be one of NFL's coldest games ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs could feature one of the coldest games in league history.

The Miami Dolphins will visit Kansas City, Missouri, for a wild-card showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Saturday night. And temperatures inside Arrowhead Stadium could dip below zero.

The weather forecast in Kansas City calls for a high of 9 degrees and a low of -6 on Saturday. There are also winds projected at 10 to 20 mph. Snow is in the forecast on both Friday and Sunday, but there's just an 11% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

Dolphins-Chiefs could join a short list of NFL games where there was a sub-zero temperature. The coldest game ever occurred in 1967 when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers played for the NFL Championship in the iconic "Ice Bowl." The contest at Lambeau Field in Green Bay featured a kickoff temperature of -13 and a wind chill of -48.

If the temperature in Kanas City actually reaches -6 during Saturday night's playoff game, it would tie for the third-coldest game of all time.

The freezing-cold conditions may spell bad news for the Dolphins. Miami has lost 10 straight games where the temperature is 40 degrees or lower, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is winless in four games where the temperature is 45 or lower, according to The Associated Press.

The Dolphins and Chiefs met earlier this season, but the game was played in Frankfurt, Germany. Kansas City defeated Miami 17-10 at Frankfurt Stadium, which featured a closed retractable roof, on Nov. 5.