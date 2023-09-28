Advertisement

Dolphins vs. Bills: Why Miami will suffer its first loss in Buffalo | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab look ahead to Sunday’s big clash between AFC East rivals - including why one of the guys thinks the Dolphins’ shine will fade following their blowout win over the Broncos. Hear the full conversation on “Zero Blitz” and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.