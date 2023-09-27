Dolphins vs. Bills preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
This is a tough way to go out.
It's the second-straight week a Colorado game has gotten more action than an NFL game the next day.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
The Dolphins' running back situation isn't great going into the season.
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
The betting market has had a whale of a time getting a handle on Colorado, but things are becoming clearer now.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.