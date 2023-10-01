Dolphins vs. Bills highlights Week 4
Watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills highlights during Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins game.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The Dolphins are getting all of the hype this week.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
This is a tough way to go out.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
