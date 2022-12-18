Dolphins vs. Bills highlights Week 15
Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.
Initial tests show 'nothing major' with Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's ankle injury.
Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal on the last play of Saturday night’s game giving the Bills a 32-29 victory over the Dolphins. It clinched a playoff berth for the Bills, the fourth consecutive season they have made the postseason. The Bills are 11-3, and the Dolphins fell to 8-6 with their third consecutive [more]
The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bill Romanowski believes 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has "some Joe Montana in him."
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 32-29 win over the #Dolphins:
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Rams coach Sean McVay and former assistant Matt LaFleur are friends, but the Green Bay Packers coach isn't thrilled about facing Baker Mayfield.
Julian Edelman commented on the Vikings' historical comeback win over Matt Ryan and the Colts.
The 49ers graded out well for their division-clinching win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.