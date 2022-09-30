Dolphins vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 2-2 with Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

In the process, though, the team threw out some important lessons. That includes the struggles for the offense and other notes worth pointing out in the immediate aftermath of the game.

As a disclaimer, keep in mind everything falls in grain of salt territory because this game was on a short turnaround against a very good team. Thursday games are chaotic and beyond that, the Bengals now get an extended break to work out some of the issues.

But for now, these are the noteworthy details and things to know.

The offense is a problem

That’s a weird thing to suggest with Joe Burrow at center and throwing to his major cast of weapons. But that’s just where things are right now. The offense had a great first drive and it seemed like things were finally looking up. And then the offense collapsed for most of the game. Some of that was a solid Miami defense. But much of it was bad execution or iffy decisions from coaches.

The running game is a major red flag

Joe Mixon had another brutal game, this time carrying the ball 24 times for 61 yards (2.5 average). That’s a continuation of the issues from the prior three games. Some of it is the line and some of it is Mixon himself. A lot of it is probably the overall predictability of the attack from the coaches. Whatever it is, the offense needs to figure it out.

Pass-blocking...isn't

In a fun (and very good for Joe Burrow) twist, the pass-blocking looked very good Thursday night. Burrow was sacked just once and was hardly under pressure all night, at least compared to the prior three games. Not everything is perfect, but it’s a strong sign that things are heading in the right direction.

Safety becomes clearer

This might sound premature to say four games into a season. But with a decision looming on Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates next offseason, it might just have to be Bell. He picked off two passes on Thursday and is the standard sort of guy they would want next to first-rounder Dax Hill. If this trend continues, Bell makes their tough call pretty easy.

Primetime in Cincinnati

Remember the primetime curse under Marvin Lewis? That sure seems to be gone for good. Thursday night was just another testament to the character of the culture Zac Taylor has built in Cincinnati. The franchise handled it well when it comes to the design and execution of the whiteout for fans. But the players, coaches and team simply don’t blink on any stage anymore.

Quick in-game notes

— Nine plays, 75 yards and a touchdown on the first drive of the game for the Bengals. That’s similar to what they did in Week 3 when they won the toss and kept it, preferring to play with a lead and dictate pace.

— Bengals defense got very, very lucky on Miami’s first drive. After getting gashed, the Dolphins dropped an easy touchdown in the endzone. This was a critical point, as the Bengals then had a chance to adapt defensively while only surrendering three points.

— Vonn Bell came up with a huge interception. An underthrown ball gave him just enough time to get across the field and make the play.

— Zac Taylor slammed his own play-calling in the days before this game for his goof-up on a fourth-and-short call. He sent it wide and it failed — then he did it again on Thursday night the drive after a turnover. What could have been a huge scoring drive instead produced zero.

— The Dolphins had been daring the Bengals to take a deep shot and they finally did before halftime — Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown.

— Bengals defense oddly collapsed before halftime, coughing up a nine-play, 75-yard drive to backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

— Bengals failed to score a touchdown in short territory and opted for a field goal instead of another try. Zac Taylor opted for a 19-yard field goal to make it 17-15, but the decision didn’t look great at the time.

— The offense had some self-inflicted wounds ruin a drive late and needed to settle for a 57-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. He hit to make it 20-15, but it was another head-shaking setback for what should be an elite offense.

— Vonn Bell all but iced the game late with an interception of Teddy Bridgewater, plus a big return.

