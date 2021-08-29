Dolphins vs. Bengals Preseason Week 3 recap: Everything we know

The Cincinnati Bengals closed the preseason at Paul Brown Stadium by letting Joe Burrow see some action against the Miami Dolphins.

The result was a one-drive affair with little happening for Burrow, plus a 29-26 loss.

This was the big one for the Bengals and the final exhibition before the last cut-down period, this time to 53 players. Here’s a look at the big performers and important details to know.

Bengals' Top Performers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leads a huddle before the first drive in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

QB Brandon Allen: 5/9, 87 yards, 1 TD RB Trayveon Williams: 9 rushes, 44 yards RB Jacques Patrick: 10 rushes, 43 yards, 1 TD RB Chris Evans: 3 rushes, 10 yards, 1 catch, 25 yards, 1 TD WR Trent Taylor: 3 catches, 59 yards DE Darius Hodge: 1 sack DE Khalid Kareem: 1 sack

Injuries

Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) celebrates with free safety Ricardo Allen (back) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

TE Mitchell Wilcox suffered a concussion and was ruled out.

OL Trey Hill suffered a groin injury and was ruled out.

Important game notes

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pumps up the crowd before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

-- With Joseph Ossai gone, Khalid Kareem and rookie Cam Sample made a big play on a pass-rush on the very first play. Kareem swatted a pass, then got a sack on third down. -- Joe Burrow got his first start since the season-ending injury last year and played three snaps. A handoff, a screen pass and a handoff. No big deal, just another benchmark for everyone to pass before Week 1. -- The standing ovation was one heck of a moment though. -- What was a big deal was Ja'Marr Chase dropping that screen pass from Burrow. It was a re-emergence of a big problem that doesn't seem to be going away. The Bengals didn't keep Chase in the game to let him work through the issues, though. -- Trenton Irwin continues to impress as a receiver in the base offense and could make the 53. -- RB Chris Evans had a huge touchdown catch from Brandon Allen. It's hard to imagine he isn't the back getting the most usage besides Joe Mixon. -- WR Trent Taylor again showed why he could make the final roster thanks to some nice grabs. -- DE Darius Hodge, the undrafted sensation, just reaffirmed he's going to make the 53 with more quality pressures and play. -- Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made a kick from 57 yards out. He was already winning the battle, but that was just a fun exclamation point.

What's next?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sits on the bench after completing his drive in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

The regular season starts on September 12 for the Bengals. They'll host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Before that, the team will cut down to 53 players, make any other transactions necessary (trades?), formulate a practice squad and other typical housekeeping items.

