Dolphins vs. Bengals live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to travel to Paycor Stadium this week for a Thursday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami’s entering this game as the lone undefeated team in their conference, having defeated the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. While their 3-0 start is impressive, the most inspiring part has been Mike McDaniel’s team showing that they can win in different ways. Tua Tagovailoa can throw six touchdowns or they can grind one out by keeping opposing offenses out of the end zone.

For Cincinnati, they’re coming into Week 4 with a 1-2 record that may be a bit deceiving. They’re still an extremely talented team that boasts offensive weapons like Joe Burron, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, they appear to be dealing with a bit of a Super Bowl hangover after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in February. They could snap out of it at any moment and return to the dominant unit that they were in 2021.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday, Sept. 29, 8:15 p.m. ET

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Live stream:

Amazon Prime

Television channel(s):

WSFL-TV (CW)

Broadcasters:

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (color commentary)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

Kiss 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line : Dolphins +170 (bet $100 to win $170) Bengals -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins +4.5 (-115) Bengals -4.5 (-107)

Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -120 U: -105)

Weather:

58 degrees and clear.

List

News, notes from Dolphins' 21-19 win over Bills

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire