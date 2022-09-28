Dolphins vs. Bengals key players, storylines for TNF

There are many interesting factors to consider when looking at the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

Chief among those are injury concerns and the simple fact this is a short turnaround after Sunday’s slate, which tends to make those Thursday games about as unpredictable as they get.

Still, it’s a chance for the Bengals to quickly get back in the projected playoff race after a dreadful start. A win Thursday would mean an extended break before an AFC North clash with Baltimore.

Here’s a look at key storylines and players to know before the primetime AFC showdown from Paycor Stadium.

The QBs

This sounds really basic, but it’s a little more interesting than usual. Joe Burrow struggled over the first two weeks before correcting against the Jets by throwing three scores and looking comfortable. Was that a product of facing the Jets or is he all the way back, just like his turnaround game in Week 3 last year?

And then there’s Tua Tagovailoa, who by all accounts looks like a breakout player. But he’s dealing with multiple nagging injuries and not practicing much on a short week, so will he be effective?

La'el Collins

Like Burrow, Collins struggled over the first two weeks. They were very tough matchups, but he also just looked stiff and slow after not practicing much. That corrected a bit in Week 3, but now he’s got a short week. Whether he can be effective at right tackle could outright decide the game.

Joe Mixon

It’s time to start this conversation. Mixon hasn’t always had the best blocking, but he’s not always picking the right lane or opening to attack and he’s not breaking tackles. That made it a little jarring to see Samaje Perine come in late in the Week 3 win and look great. If he’s rolling on a short turnaround, this could be a “Joe Mixon” game. But if he’s struggling, it puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Dolphins WRs vs. Bengals DBs

There isn’t a ton of reason to worry about Chidobe Awuzie, one of last week’s secret superstars. But Eli Apple could have a tough rematch with Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Chiefs, who has done plenty of trash talking this week. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have combined to form one of the NFL’s best wideout rooms, so much about this game will end up decided by the duels on the boundaries.

Miami's adversity

The Dolphins look outstanding but have a few huge hurdles to overcome. They had to leave Florida a day early due to the incoming hurricane. And in an emotional Week 3 win, the defense played 90 snaps, sitting on the field for more than 40 minutes. All that could take a major toll as they try to get ready for a game just a few days later.

The whiteout

Thursday is huge for the Bengals organization. It’s the first time they’ll wear the alternate white helmets and they have repainted the field for the whiteout. It’s also the night on primetime that they will enshrine another Ring of Honor class. Games at Paycor Stadium have gone from empty to full-blown playoff atmosphere each time out. That’s a big advantage that could combine with some of Miami’s hurdles to create a very favorable scenario for the Bengals.

