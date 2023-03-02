Dolphins voted second-best team by players in NFLPA report card

During the offseason, many players across the NFL will change teams through free agency or trade, and if it’s their own decision, it can be tough to decide where to go.

Now, there’s a little more help, as the NFLPA has released report cards for all 32 teams. Players of each team rate their own organization in a number of categories including treatment of families, food services, weight room, strength coaches, etc.

Miami was voted as the second-best team in the league in this year’s polling. They finished with an “A+” in the weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff and locker room. They received an “A” in team travel and food service/nutrition. Their lowest grade was a “C+” in the treatment of families.

Dolphins gave feedback that “they only give a limited number of passes to the postgame area, which players with larger families feel is very restrictive.”

The only team to finish above Miami was the Minnesota Vikings, whose lowest grade was an “A-” in food service/nutrition.

Stephen Ross has done a great job setting up his building with what players want and need when they come to work. This may help draw more free agents to South Florida, making the team more competitive.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores' lawsuit will head to court Mike McDaniel says firing special teams coordinator Danny Crossman 'never really crossed his mind' Interesting comments from Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier at NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire