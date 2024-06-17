Dolphins’ De’Von Achane showing no signs of slowing down in Year 2 — and could get involved in new ways

MIAMI GARDENS — What does an NFL running back do heading into his second season after setting a modern-day record for yards per carry as a rookie?

For Miami Dolphins speedster De’Von Achane, he’s out to make sure there’s no letdown in Year 2 and only looking to expand on his game.

Achane already set a high standard for himself, rushing for 800 yards on just 103 attempts (a 7.8 average) and eight touchdowns, plus 27 catches for 197 yards and three more receiving scores.

The 22-year-old second-year tailback became a household name and fan favorite for Dolphins fans and any fantasy football team owners lucky enough to snag him in 2023. Now, Achane goes into the upcoming fall trying to do all he can to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump — something that’s absolutely real, according to coach Mike McDaniel.

“A lot of times, if you have success as a rookie, you go one of two ways,” he said during Dolphins organized team activities last month. “You’re either starved for more or you can get kind of comfortable.

“I know each and every year there are examples for both, and that’s something that we were talking with De’Von in our exit interviews when he was exiting the building that, whatever you did this year, are you expecting more or less? Well, if you’re expecting more, you definitely can’t do less. You get out what you put in, and I think he’s aware of that because nobody wants to have the climax of their career be the first year.”

Two specific goals Achane has this offseason: Get stronger to better withstand the hits taken in the NFL and improve on his route-running to get the ball more often in the passing game.

McDaniel is going to find new ways to get the electric Achane the ball as the running back has a full year in the offense surrounded by other talented playmakers such as wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. and fellow tailbacks Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright.

“For him, the more he can understand within the offense, the more ways he can get the ball,” McDaniel said. “He had outstanding ball production. … To find different ways to get people the ball, whether that’s different types of pass routes, whether that’s different types of run schemes that you can get comfortable with, all those things. More ways to be at the point of attack to play within this offense, that’s what this offseason really provides for him.”

In 2024, Achane may not be restricted to catching passes out of the backfield. He can line up out wide.

“Just me lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff,” Achane said during the team’s mandatory minicamp at the start of June. “That’s something that we’re doing different this year, so that’s something that I’ve been doing in the offseason.”

Achane has plenty of resources available to him within the Dolphins building from his peers that traditionally run routes out wide.

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane said. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them.”

While blazing fast, Achane is a diminutive NFL running back, listed at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds as a rookie. He checked in for offseason workouts noticeably stronger. After a knee issue kept him off the field for essentially six games last season, Achane is controlling what he can control to avoid injury.

“I came off a lot of injuries last year, so basically maintaining my body, keeping my weight up. That’s mainly something I was focused on,” he said.

Achane indicated he increased his weight “but not by that much; it was more like trying to stay there because it’s hot out here. We run a lot. We sweat a lot.”

Achane finished the 2023 regular season with a 7.8 yards per carry average, which was still a Super Bowl-era record for any running back with at least 100 carries. His first few games, that clip was up into double digits.

“That 12 yards per carry is stressful,” Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville said. “There’s a lot of pressure that goes along every time you touch it.”

Achane’s position coach is excited to watch his pupil grow after seeing him do it all once already.

“Him now, at this part of the (off)season, it’s all familiar to him. He’s not a rookie anymore,” Studesville said. “He knows he belongs in this league. Now, it’s just a matter of putting him in the position to succeed.”

And Achane feels more comfortable now that he’s gone through the full NFL calendar of an offseason program, his first campaign and now a full offseason.

“When you first come in, you’re new. You’re still adjusting, you’re still learning through the system. Second year, I’m way more comfortable than I was last year,” he said.

“I can just focus on football. My first year, I was coming in thinking, ‘Do I know what I’m doing? Do I really know?’ Now, when I’m out there, I can breathe. I’m not nervous. I’m relaxed.”