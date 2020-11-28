Dolphins visit with Jake Rudock

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability up in the air due to a thumb injury, the Dolphins could be thinking about adding to their depth chart.

The team visited with free-agent Jake Rudock on Friday.

Rudock, who has spent time on both Miami’s offseason/preseason roster and in-season practice squad, is a Miami native. He played college football at Michigan, and he arrived in the NFL via the sixth-round of the 2016 draft, with the Lions.

Coach Brian Flores said Friday that he’ll need to review practice film before deciding whether Tagovailoa will be able to play on Sunday. The active roster has only one other quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rookie Reid Sinnett is on the practice squad.

Tagovailoa struck his left thumb on the helmet of a teammate at practice on Wednesday. He was limited in practice all week, and he’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game at the Jets.

The interest in Rudock suggests that Tagovailoa’s thumb may not heal quickly. Though he can be signed at any time, Rudock would not be able to actually join the team until progressing through five days of COVID-19 tests.

