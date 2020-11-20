Dolphins’ updated injury report bodes well for full availability

The Miami Dolphins will be closely monitoring the progress of their banged up talent this week ahead of a big game in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. While the matchup between the two teams doesn’t carry a lot of significance, there is a prime opportunity for the Dolphins to distance themselves from the cutoff for the AFC playoff contenders if they’re able to secure a big win in Week 11 against the Broncos and push their winning streak to six consecutive games.

And the gravity of this game is what makes getting as many players available and ready to play as possible so important for the Dolphins. No, you shouldn’t expect to see Preston Williams or Myles Gaskin in Week 11 against the Broncos — they’re both still on injured reserve and ineligible to return this weekend. The status of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is still very much in doubt as well; the last we heard he was still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and coach Brian Flores makes it a point to not discuss the medical details of his players. It is difficult to envision Wilkins being ready to go this Sunday given that he’s still in the COVID-19 protocols and Miami has already elevated DT Benito Jones for this week’s game.

But the rest of Miami’s active roster?

So far, so good. Just one Miami Dolphin — LB Kyle Van Noy — missed Wednesday’s practice due to injury. But he was back as a limited participant on Thursday as he continues to recover from a hip injury suffered in the first half against the Chargers. He, along with Solomon Kindley, were Miami’s only limited participants throughout Thursday’s practice. Barring any unforeseen changes, all Miami Dolphins on the active roster should be at their disposal for their critical showdown against the Broncos in Week 11.