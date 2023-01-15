Dolphins take unexpected lead in third quarter after Josh Allen’s fumble

The Buffalo Bills were a heavy favorite at home over the seven-seed Miami Dolphins, who started third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in the wild-card game because Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were out with injuries. But after heading out to an early 17-0 lead, the Bills started playing with their food, allowing Miami to outscore them 17-7 in the second quarter.

And then, with 1:01 elapsed in the second half, the Dolphins crashed through Buffalo’s offensive line, and defensive back Eric Rowe forced a fumble on a sack, which defensive end Zach Sieler returned five yards for a touchdown.

WE HAVE OURSELVES A GAME! Dolphins take the lead with a strip sack of Josh Allen 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ALh86IgSiY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

That put the Dolphins ahead, 24-20. The Bills have outgained the Dolphins more than 2-to-1 in this game, but when you’re losing the turnover battle 3-1 as the Bills were after that play, it’s tough to win a game. The Bills need to shape up quickly if they want to avoid a catastrophic upset.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire