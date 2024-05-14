Dolphins undrafted cornerback Storm Duck more than just a (cool) name

Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie cornerback Storm Duck is certainly a name that catches the eye.

With the given family surname of Duck, he was named Storm by his mother because she loved the soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ which had a character named Storm Logan.

Storm Chandler Duck was born Dec. 15, 2000.

And before you think you have an original wisecrack about the name, believe he has probably already heard it all.

“My last name, I got a lot of things for it, but I learned to embrace it,” Duck said at the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp Friday, getting his introduction to an on-field workout with his first professional team. “And it’s me. So, got to embrace it, and I love it.”

Now, is Duck a noun — as in the waterfowl — or a verb, the action of ducking down?

“Definitely a noun,” Duck replied, laughing, possibly hearing that one from a reporter for the first time.

But Duck is looking to make a name for himself in Miami for more than just his name.

The Louisville cornerback who spent his first four college seasons at North Carolina was a priority pickup for the Dolphins among undrafted prospects. That much can be determined by the $170,000 in total guarantees he received from signing, a high number for an undrafted free agent.

Duck said he had “several” teams offer him the night of April 30, after the draft concluded. The Dolphins, though, have had success with undrafted cornerbacks considering Kader Kohou made the active roster two years ago and Nik Needham did, as well, back in 2019. Both still remain with the team.

“Just doing research on every team that offered me an opportunity was a huge thing,” Duck said. “Obviously, Miami has a good track record of that. Just finding the best opportunity and praying about it was something I had to do, and ultimately came to that decision.”

Duck is 6-feet, 195 pounds. His long, strong frame makes him formidable contesting passes in man coverage, but he’s knocked for lacking ideal closing speed, which could see receivers escape him as routes progress.

He finished off his college career in Louisville last season without an interception for the Cardinals, although he had seven pass breakups. His last season at UNC, he had three interceptions and nine pass deflections. Duck also had a pair of interceptions as a freshman back in 2019, including one for a touchdown.

“Just betting on yourself and having confidence in yourself,” he said of his approach as an undrafted prospect looking to make it. “Just coming out every day and just competing. That’s all you can do, ultimately. So, that’s what I live by.”

He can certainly take from the Kohou and Needham stories, along with offensive lineman Robert Jones, tight ends Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, running back Chris Brooks and defensive tackle Brandon Pili as other recent undrafted prospects to make the Dolphins roster.

“That anything is possible,” he said. “What’s thrown at you or who believes in you, who doesn’t believe in you, you can still make it happen.”

Duck got his first taste of competing at Dolphins facilities at rookie camp. He was joined by Miami’s seven draft selections, the team’s 11 other original undrafted signings and 27 tryout players, two of which have signed with the Dolphins since.

“It’s fun, and definitely the Florida weather is different,” he said. “But just getting out there and competing and knowing what type of guys are in the room. That’s something I look forward to and, the guys that just got here, we look forward to just learning and getting better.”

Another thing in Duck’s corner: Once veterans join the group for organized team activities and eventually mandatory minicamp, he’ll have elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey with him in the cornerback room.

“I think it’s amazing,” Duck said. “He’s been in the league a long time, been successful. So, any little tip or hint that he has, I’m going to soak it all in. Obviously, everybody in the room has been in the league for a few years, and any information that I can get, I’m going to use.”