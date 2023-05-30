Dolphins UDFA making Jaelan Phillips his role model

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins brought in over 20 undrafted free agents for opportunities to impress coaches and make the team at the end of training camp.

One undrafted free agent, linebacker Mitchell Agude, is ready to make an impact and earn a spot on the practice squad or active roster for the regular season.

Agude’s collegiate journey saw him transfer from UCLA to Miami for his final season before signing with the Dolphins post-draft. That path probably sounds pretty familiar to Dolphins fans, as Jaelan Phillips did the exact same thing.

In fact, Phillips is someone that Agude is going to be following as he makes his transition to the NFL.

“I’m just going to have [Phillips] as my role model,” Agude said earlier in the month (transcribed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel). “Just make sure that everything he’s doing I’m doing times two, just to make sure I’m on his level, trying to be one of the greats.”

That’s not a bad idea for an undrafted rookie. Phillips, the 18th overall pick in 2021, set the franchise record for sacks by a rookie (8.5) and followed that up with a strong second season where he saw a big jump in snaps from 54% to 73%.

While Phillips has a good mix of strength and speed, Agude seems to rely on his aggression.

“My physicality is one thing that I harp on, that I think coaches really like about me,” Agude said. “Just being able to be aggressive coming off the ball, smack someone if the pull is coming, dent in his facemask. Just being able to make someone not want to play. I want to put fear in someone’s head. When the ball is snapped, he knows he has to go against Mitchell Agude.”

With all of the talent that Miami has on the edge this season, it will be tough for Agude to crack a roster spot, but he may be able to snag a practice squad spot from someone like fellow linebacker Cameron Goode, last year’s seventh-round selection.

