Dolphins' Tyreek Hill stars in video trolling Bill Belichick, Patriots

Tyreek Hill stars in video trolling Bill Belichick, Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick usually isn't on the butt end of jokes, especially from active NFL players. But Tyreek Hill apparently didn't get the memo.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver teamed up with TikTok creator Thaddboii to produce a video that takes a direct shot at Belichick and the New England Patriots for their history of drafting and recruiting wide receivers.

The spoof video features Hill running a 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds and an actor playing Belichick shaking his head and telling his offensive coordinator, "Too fast." We then see another receiver named "Kyle Hampton" run a 4.93-second 40-yard dash, prompting Belichick to reply, "He's a Patriot."

The joke is that Belichick and his staff overlook speed and athleticism when drafting skill players, instead trying to find the "diamonds in the rough" who usually are more athletically-challenged. It's a fairly amusing bit, although it fails to account for New England using a 2022 second-round pick on Tyquan Thornton, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in this year's draft class at 4.28 seconds.

There's little doubt that the Patriots have an ugly history of drafting wide receivers, however. From Chad Jackson to Aaron Dobson to the recently-traded N'Keal Harry, there's a long list of pass-catchers who didn't pan out in New England.

Still, it's eye-opening to see Hill -- who plays in the Patriots' division -- take such a public shot at Belichick. We'd imagine the Patriots head coach isn't on TikTok (or SnapFace), but if this clip finds its way to New England's locker room, the team might have some extra motivation when the Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium on Nov. 1.