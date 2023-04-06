Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he will retire after current contract expires

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after current contract expires originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Miami Dolphins want to win a Super Bowl while wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on the roster, they now have a timetable for how much longer they have left.

The 29-year-old Hill, who has been in the NFL for the last seven seasons, says he intends to retire after his current contract expires.

“I’m going for 10, man,” Hill said on Sports Radio 810 on the podcast of former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter. "I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Patriots Talk: Mike Florio discusses his report on the Patriots shopping Mac Jones | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Hill earned his fourth All-Pro honor last season while also having career highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710). He says he would like to coach for a little while before moving into the world of gaming.

“So, I really want to get into like the gaming space,” Hill said. “I really want to get huge in that and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team [Soul Runner Gaming], which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m going to just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I’ve just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Hill is due $ 1.165 million in base salary this season and a $ 19.55 million base salary in 2024. He has four years left on his current contract, but only two have guaranteed money.

This story originally appeared on NBCMiami.com.