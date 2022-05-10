Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill names Bills’ Tre’Davious White among NFL’s best corners

Even though the Buffalo Bills will start seeing wide receiver Tyreek Hill more often now that he’s a member of the Miami Dolphins, they can appreciate him a tad – for a moment.

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins traded for the All-Pro receiver in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking with comedian Kevin Hart on the LOL Network YouTube account, Hill discussed some of the top cornerbacks he has faced in his career.

One member of the Buffalo Bills came up.

Unsurprisingly, it was Tre’Davious White.

“Some good D-backs, man,” Hill said. “Probably Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins. He’s real good. Jalen Ramsey is at the top. Chris Harris from the Chargers. Tre White from the Buffalo Bills. Guys like that. There’s a lot of guys.”

Unfortunately for the Bills, Hill still has some pretty strong outings against Buffalo in his career despite White’s efforts.

But that’s not all on White.

Sometimes in Sean McDermott’s defensive scheme, the Bills have not had White following certain players around the field. On some occasions, it’s likely that Hill torched Buffalo’s defense when White might have been guarding someone like tight end Travis Kelce, another All-Pro on the Chiefs.

It’s hard for White to be in two places at one time, but the respect from Hill is still cool to hear.

Moving forward, we’ll see how the Bills handle Hill now that he’s with the Dolphins. Regardless, when White is across from Hill once he returns from his knee injury, we know the wideout will face him with the utmost respect.

