Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill investigated for alleged assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is currently being investigated by Miami-Dade police due to allegations of an assault and battery at Haulover Beach Marina on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tip received by WPLG, Hill got into a disagreement with a charter company employee on Sunday night around 6:00 p.m. ET and hit the man.

A spokesperson for the Dolphins sent a statement to the Miami Herald regarding the alleged incident on Tuesday.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether or not Hill will face any charges.

