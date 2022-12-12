Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill dealing with injury ahead of facing Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in a crucial AFC East matchup next weekend. The Saturday prime-time matchup could prove to be the deciding factor in who wins the division in 2022.

A massive piece of the battle will be Tyreek Hill.

The All-Pro receiver did not have a banner day against Buffalo when Miami defeated them, 21-19, in Week 3. However, he’s still leading the NFL in most receiving categories.

Hill is going to have a tough time maintaining that if he can’t play next weekend. There’s an early-week spotlight on just that.

On Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins (8-5) lost 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. In the contest, Hill sustained an ankle injury.

In the slightly shortened upcoming week, Hill will be monitored according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even though Hill played through the issue, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll suit up against the Bills.

Following the loss for Miami, head coach Mike McDaniel said “there is legitimate concern” regarding the injury, later adding “nothing has been significantly ruled out” for next weekend.

McDaniel then noted the Dolphins’ training staff will take another look once they get back from their cross-country trip from LA.

For the full Monday update on Hill’s injury, see the Rap Sheet update via NFL Network in the clip below:

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins will monitor Tyreek Hill (ankle), the #49ers may not see WR Deebo Samuel (likely high-ankle) again until the playoffs, and #Jets QB Mike White (ribs) flew back with the team. pic.twitter.com/slndCPFq7z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

