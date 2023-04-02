Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill calls teammate NFL’s most underrated WR

The NFL is in the middle of a lull at the moment, as teams are in between the first waves of free agency and the league’s draft.

This is the time when everyone begins assessing talent around the league and predicting who’s going to perform well. Pro Football Focus recently asked their Twitter followers to name the most underrated wide receiver in the league.

Without hesitation, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his answer.

Hill’s probably not wrong in choosing Jaylen Waddle. He doesn’t seem to get the national love that DeVonta Smith and Ja’Marr Chase do – two receivers from his same draft class.

However, Waddle has recorded 179 receptions for 2,371 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He set the league’s rookie reception record in 2021 and led the league in yards per reception (18.1) in 2022.

The former Crimson Tide wideout deserves that respect as one of the most talented wide receivers in the game today, and Hill will make sure people recognize his skill.

