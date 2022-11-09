Dolphins work out two on Tuesday, sign one to practice squad

While the practice squad may not be the most notable group on an NFL roster, the Miami Dolphins have proved this season that those players can be extremely valuable.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad, leaving a hole for a signing. Miami then worked out two players, fullback Jake Bargas and tight end Josh Hokit. After the workouts, it was Bargas who was actually offered a contract.

Bargas, 25, spent his collegiate career at North Carolina before going undrafted in 2020. He was signed as a free agent after the draft by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first two seasons mainly on the practice squad. He also spent a few days with the Chicago Bears during the preseason.

Hokit, 24, played for Fresno State in college before also going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers and spent the last two seasons on their practice squad and also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals this preseason. He has experience playing fullback and tight end.

