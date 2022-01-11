Dolphins have two players named to PFF’s 2021 All-Pro Second-Team

With the Miami Dolphins 2021 season having come to a close, it’s time to reflect on the performances of some of the team’s top players and let them get some shine.

Pro Football Focus came out with their 2021 All-Pro teams on Monday, and the Dolphins were represented by safety Jevon Holland and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins making the Second-Team.

On the Second-Team, Wilkins was listed as an interior defensive lineman along with Chris Jones of the Chiefs. Holland was listed as a flex player and was only on the Second-Team because standout rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was the First-Team representative.

Holland finished the season playing in 16 games, recording 69 tackles, 10 passes defended, seven quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and an 84.6 grade from PFF.

Wilkins’ production was pretty similar, as he played in all 17 games, totaling 89 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an 83.3 PFF grade.

It’s clear that the Dolphins have some great, young talent to build around on defense.

