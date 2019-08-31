Dolphins get two first-round picks and a second-round pick from Texans

The trade that sent Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston was an enormous one.

The Texans are sending two first-round picks and a second-round pick to Miami to acquire Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, according to NFL Network. The Dolphins are also getting a couple of Texans players, special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport. The Dolphins also send a fourth-rounder to Houston in the deal.

That’s a massive haul, one that eclipses what the Bears gave up last year to acquire Khalil Mack.

It’s also a haul that indicates Texans coach Bill O’Brien, who has taken over the personnel department, is desperate to win now and isn’t the least bit worried about the future. O’Brien is likely betting his job on the Texans making the playoffs this season.

As for the Dolphins, they’re now as well-positioned for draft capital going forward as any team in the league. Especially now that they’re the overwhelming favorites to earn the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.