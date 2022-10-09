Dolphins turn to third-string QB after Teddy Bridgewater's injury, lose to Jets

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
·6 min read

Teddy Bridgewater's first career Dolphins start lasted only one play in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday.

Bridgewater was sidelined by the NFL's new concussion protocols after taking a hit from New York rookie Sauce Gardner that resulted in an intentional grounding and safety.

Bridgewater, the Miami native, was relieved by rookie Skylar Thompson.

The Dolphins said Bridgewater passed concussion tests. But a spotter at the game said Bridgewater showed signs of ataxia, which is abnormality of balance, stability, motor coordination or speech.

Tua Tagovailoa is out indefinitely following a concussion sustained in the previous game. It's unknown when Bridgewater will return, but he will undergo further evaluation this week.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick from Kansas State, performed decently. However, Thompson lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a critical Jets touchdown. At the time, Miami was trailing 26-17.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Injuries are a mounting concern for the Dolphins. Left tackle Terron Armstead left and did not return with a toe injury. Tyreek Hill and Durham Smythe left the game with injuries.

Miami played this game without starting cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

Miami's defense, despite key injuries, should be playing better than it did on Sunday. In fact, it should be playing better over the course of the first five games.

After a 3-0 start, Miami has dropped two in a row to fall to 3-2.

The Dolphins trail Buffalo (4-1) and the Jets (3-2) in the AFC East.

New York snapped a 12-game losing streak to AFC East opponents and a four-game losing streak to Miami.

Here are five takeaways:

Keeping Skylar Thompson was smart

After Thompson led the NFL in preseason passer rating and touchdowns, it seemed obvious Miami should keep him on the roster as a third quarterback.

That decision has now become very clearly a smart one. Last week, Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion. After being sidelined by newly adjusted protocol after only one play on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater will need to be cleared this week in order to play against Minnesota.

In fact, it seems every NFL team should strongly consider carrying three quarterbacks on their roster now. At worst there has to be a third quarterback on the practice squad.

Thompson is a seventh-round pick. But he has a strong arm. He has mobility. He has confidence. He's not the typical rookie as he's 25 years old.

Keeping him on the roster was the right decision. And based on what we saw in the spring and summer, Thompson also appears to have been a wise draft pick.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is called for intentional grounding, resulting is a safety for the New York Jets on the first play of the drive Oct. 9, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is called for intentional grounding, resulting is a safety for the New York Jets on the first play of the drive Oct. 9, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raheem Mostert gets ground game going

Raheem Mostert has a familiarity with the Dolphins outside zone scheme and also has good vision and makes good decisions.

And so even though Chase Edmonds was signed to be the Dolphins' top back and paid a lot of money, it's not shocking that Mostert is emerging.

In the first half on Sunday, Mostert rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. In the second half, he went over 100 rushing yards. Miami's rushing attack had struggled through the first four games of the season.

As Mostert has noted, Miami's scheme is fairly complex. And so it makes sense that a player with experience in the system is excelling.

Mostert, who played briefly for Miami early in his career, emerged as an elite rusher playing for the 49ers, where coach Mike McDaniel was an offensive assistant.

Edmonds has also not been as effective or consistent as a pass-catcher as had been hoped.

Dolphins go without Pro Bowl CBs

Jets running back Breece Hall hauled in a long completion in the second quarter on an apparent coverage bust. It's possible veteran safety Eric Rowe was involved in the coverage mix-up.

Miami played without Pro Bowl cornerbacks Howard and Jones. Howard tested injured groins in pre-game but it was determined he could not go.

Thus, Miami leaned on undrafted cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Nik Needham, who are among the best finds by the club in recent years. There were ups and downs.

In general, the Dolphins pass defense needs to improve. But with Kohou, Needham and keion Crossen, there is decent depth. Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene even played some, though he did not appear to make a positive impact.

Terron Armstead injury impact

Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead left with a toe injury in the first half and did not return. Brandon Shell, who was activated to the roster before the game, slid in at left tackle.

Shell does have plenty of NFL starting experience. But the loss of Armstead for any period of time could be really devastating. Consider Miami has been playing without right tackle Austin Jackson.

Armstead protects the blind side for both Bridgewater and Thompson. And he's the stabilizing, veteran leader of the group.

On Sunday, young veteran Greg Little had some tough moments at right tackle. He's been solid there. But he's said he feels more comfortable at left tackle. In this game he was beaten for a sack and committed a false start.

Miami's offensive line has been below-average with Armstead. WIthout him, it's a very serious concern.

This & That

Melvin Ingram has been good for the Dolphins, but he did commit his fourth penalty of the season in the first half. After two offsides, Ingram now also has two facemask penalties this season... Excellent creativity from coach and play-caller Mike McDaniel with a direct-snap to tight end Durham Smythe, resulting in a short touchdown run. On the play, Thompson was told to wave his arms and act as if he was having a hard time getting the play call in. Smythe began the play lined up outside the right tackle in the formation... . Tyreek Hill was sent into the game as a punt returner at the end of the third quarter, with Miami trailing 19-17. That's the type of spot Miami is obviously willing to utilize Hill... Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer unveiled a unique third-down package in which only three players rush and a slew of Dolphins line up near the first-down marker. On that play, rookie Channing Tindall made the tackle to force a punt... Rookie tight end Tanner Conner had a critical fourth-quarter drop. At the time of that drop, Mike Gesicki had been targeted once for no catches... Jason Sanders missed a 54-yard field goal in fourth quarter.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.comHelp support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins lose to Jets as Teddy Bridgewater lasts one play

Recommended Stories

  • Pierce, Texans beat Jaguars for 9th straight win in series

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie's 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday to extend their winning streak in the series to nine. Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight in Jacksonville despite finishing with just 248 yards. The Texans (1-3-1) got a huge assist from the top pick in April's NFL draft.

  • Cowboys get scoop-and-score to take early 6-0 lead over Rams

    The Rams’ pass protection has been in shambles early on in 2022 and that showed up in a big way on Los Angeles’ first drive against Dallas. On third-and-1 from Los Angles’ 34 — the Rams’ third play from scrimmage — defensive linemen Durance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence overwhelmed the Rams’ offensive line, with Armstrong strip-sacking quarterback Matthew [more]

  • Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win

    Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday. After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen’s 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020.

  • Teddy Bridgewater ruled out under concussion protocol

    The Dolphins have lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Bridgewater went to the locker room with head and elbow injuries after taking a hit from Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on the first play of the game. Bridgewater was initially called questionable to return, but the Dolphins have now [more]

  • Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Everything you need to know

    Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 victory over the Atlanta Falcons

  • Roger Goodell hints at a four-team European division

    The NFL has been hinting for years at the placement of a team in London. For the first time ever, the league has hinted at the possibility for a four-team division based in Europe. And this one didn’t come from some mid-level executive whose extemporaneous remark will later be walked back by 345 Park Avenue. [more]

  • Texans win first game as Jaguars play sloppy football for second week in a row

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) fell to the Houston Texans (1-3-1) on Sunday, their ninth-straight loss to the Texans since 2018.

  • Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak to Los Angeles Chargers with late FG miss

    A series of bizarre events at the end of the Browns vs. Chargers game in Cleveland ended with a final score of 30-28 with Los Angeles getting the win.

  • NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

    The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.

  • Jets move to 3-2 with big fourth quarter against Dolphins

    The Dolphins hung close after losing Teddy Bridgewater due to the concussion protocol, but the Jets used a big fourth quarter to get their first winning record since 2018. Michael Carter, Breece Hall, and Braxton Berrios all ran for touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Jets sent their AFC East rivals back to Miami [more]

  • 4 standouts from Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants

    Highlighting four standouts, including WR Randall Cobb, from the Packers' 27-22 loss to the Giants in London.

  • Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

    Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout.

  • Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense

    The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.

  • 5 takeaways from the Bills’ 38-3 win over the Steelers

    5 takeaways from the #Bills' 38-3 win over the 3Steelers:

  • Patriots dust off classic red jerseys for first time in a decade

    The Patriots are dusting off some classic gear for game 5 against the Detroit Lions.

  • 5 takeaways from Falcons’ Week 5 loss to Bucs

    5 takeaways: Falcons' late rally falls short in 21-15 loss to Buccaneers.

  • Kyle Brandt rips Broncos QB Russell Wilson on NFL Network

    Is Kyle Brandt spot on, or did he go too far?

  • Roger Goodell says NFL is 'prepared to make a change' to concussion protocols

    Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's injuries have brought concussions back to the forefront of the NFL discourse.

  • Steelers fall flat in blowout loss to Bills

    Buffalo pushed the Steelers around in the 38-3 loss.

  • 3rd-string QB Skylar Thompson has rough baptism as Miami Dolphins fall hard, 40-17, at Jets | Opinion

    Once upon a time, well, OK, it was only a couple of months, Skylar Thompson was the talk of Miami. Remember?