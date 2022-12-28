Dolphins turn to Teddy Bridgewater to start at QB in place of Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa will not play in Miami’s next game. Instead, Teddy Bridgewater with be the Dolphins’ starter in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, McDaniel announced.

Tagovailoa is considered day to day, and McDaniel was adamant about not addressing his quarterback’s future beyond the current day.

“I’m not going to go in direct conflict with what the doctors have told me to do, which is worry about one day at a time and not project any absolute,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa during his Wednesday press conference.

“This is a private time for him to focus on his health.”

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played in four games this season with the Dolphins.

NFLPA STRESSES CAUTION: Union's medical chief says health, safety paramount in Tua's case

McDaniel, the Dolphins’ first-year coach who infused Tagovailoa with confidence that led to a much improved third season, only said one word when asked how he personally felt regarding his quarterback’s latest concussion.

“Terrible,” he said.

Tagovailoa entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday after playing the entire game against the Packers.

Video of a play late in the second quarter showed Tagovailoa tripped from behind by a Packers defender and landing on his back, causing the back of his head to hit the field. Tagovailoa played in the second half, and threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

McDaniel said when he and other coaches watched film of Tagovailoa’s play during the Packers game, they felt like Tagovailoa was affected. They questioned Tagovailoa about the situation Monday when he reported to the facility, and placed him in the protocol.

“There were some things that caused us to really prod and as a result, we felt like he needed to see medical professionals,” McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa has sustained at least two concussions this season in three incidents where the back of his head hit the field following tackles.

He was allowed to return in the second half against the Bills on Sept. 25. He was taken off the field on a stretcher four days later against the Bengals. And he continued playing Sunday against the Packers.

“I'm just worried about his health on a day-to-day basis,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa.

Bridgewater will start his second game of the season for the Dolphins against New England.

“I’m happy for him to get the opportunity to fully prepare for a game the team needs him for,” McDaniel said of Bridgewater. “We’re very fortunate to have him and very excited for his opportunity.”

The Dolphins need a win against the Patriots, and the Jets to lose in Seattle on Sundayto clinch a playoff spot. Miami hopes to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and just the third in the last 20 years.

Sunday’s game will be the third game they’ve played without Tagovailoa as starter. Miami is 0-2 in the previous two games.

“I can tell you one thing: The New England Patriots don’t care about our feelings,” McDaniel said. “I see a very focused and determined group that recognizes the opportunity within the adversity."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater, not Tua Tagovailoa, to start in Week 17