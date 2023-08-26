Dolphins’ Tua, Tyreek Hill, other starters to play in preseason finale in Jacksonville

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a host of other starters will see action in the team’s preseason finale at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said this week he expected starters to play “more than a series, less than a half” in Saturday’s preseason finale.

The Dolphins’ list of players “not expected to play,” released more than an hour before kickoff at TIAA Bank Field: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Mike White, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Justin Bethel, running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and De’Von Achane, safety Brandon Jones, offensive linemen Robert Jones and Terron Armstead, wide receiver Braylon Sanders and defensive tackles Zach Sieler, Da’Shawn Hand and Christian Wilkins.

White was in the latter stages of concussion protocol at the Dolphins’ final training camp practice Thursday, but McDaniel said he wouldn’t play regardless, meaning Skylar Thompson and undrafted rookie James Blackman will receive snaps behind Tagovailoa.

Armstead continues to nurse a lower right leg injury with his target of a return for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers rapidly approaching. After initially suffering the injury Aug. 17 in a joint practice with the Texans in Houston, he was seen out of his walking boot late in the past week watching practice.

Waddle has not returned to practice participation since leaving an Aug. 9 joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons due to a midsection ailment.

Wilkins has been sitting out team portions of practice amid a yet-to-be-resolved contract dispute in which he’s looking to secure a long-term extension. Sieler appeared to injure his left leg during the week of practice, but the team is taking precautions after he returned to team drills within the day’s drills.

Ramsey is expected to be held out deep into the regular season after he had surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in late July.

Brandon Jones will miss his third preseason game as he has slowly been worked back in camp from last season’s torn ACL. Robert Jones and Saubert were injured in last week’s exhibition at the Houston Texans.

Spots up for grabs

As is always the case with a preseason finale, Saturday night’s exhibition in Jacksonville will be instrumental for the final few players earning an active-roster spot or leaving a lasting impression, whether that’s to land on Miami’s practice squad or for another team to pick them up.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has his experience making those decisions as a head coach and spoke earlier in the week on the tight battles for those spots.

“This last week is going to be very important for a lot of people,” Fangio said. “It’s easy to pick a team 1 through 40 or 45. It’s those 8 to 13 that are hard. This week is going to be very telling for some of the guys.”

Related Articles

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees it as a good problem to have.

“The better your competition and your roster depth is,” he said, “we don’t take it lightly and the competition is real. So you have to factor in a ton of things that really get challenging. From my experience, just in the NFL, this is one of the most high-intense, competitive across the board situations that I can remember. So, in times like that, when there is a plethora of talent and you have minimal distinction between certain guys, like what Vic’s alluding to you, you really have to let the whole process play out.”

Adding to the challenge, the Dolphins must assure they have ample depth across various positions, some where they would like to keep more than they can on the 53-man roster.

“A position’s gain is another position’s loss,” McDaniel said. “And that balancing act makes it incredibly difficult. We have multiple position groups where you could go heavy on this team. So what position groups are those? Which individuals are those? The only thing you can do is allow everyone to get their full opportunity.”

Defense gets final tune-up

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said this week the preseason finale would allow the Dolphins to iron things out defensively ahead of the start of the regular season.

“It’s been learning curve, obviously, learning a new defense with Fangio coming in and implementing his style of play,” Van Ginkel said. “We got one more game and hopefully we can figure out our identity and roll after that.”

The fifth-year player with Miami said the defense has improved on communication throughout camp.

An outside linebacker through his first four professional seasons, Van Ginkel has added positional versatility this offseason, also working at inside linebacker off the ball.

“The more you can do, you get a bigger picture of everything,” he said. “Being on the edge, I know how the defensive end is going to fit or how the outside linebacker is. Just being able to play off that, it just gives you a better anticipation for the game. It allows you to play faster.”

Said cornerback Kader Kohuo of the defense: “I feel like we do a lot of good things, but we still have a lot to work on. So we’re still just working.”

This story will be updated.