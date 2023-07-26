Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa wowed by Justin Herbert contract, wants to "earn" his deal

MIAMI GARDENS — Justin Herbert has a new contract worth more than $262 million.

And while Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa have both excelled in the NFL, it may make sense for both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa to wait on a long-term extension.

Why? Well, Tua can show the league, the team, and himself, that he can stay healthy.

What does Tua think about the likely-to-be-executed concept of "wait-and-see?"

"I think regardless of what it is, if they wanted to do it now, if they wanted to wait, whatever, I think for myself, I'm always a person that wants to prove to myself that I deserve whatever I get," Tua said Wednesday, on the first day of Dolphins training camp. "And so you know, for me, I feel like this is something that I need to work for. It's as plain as simple as that."

Tagovailoa has a salary cap hit of around only $9.6 million in his fourth season.

This allows Miami to have star corners like Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard and star receivers like Tyreek Hill and a star edge rusher like Bradley Chubb, all on big-time contracts.

Tua can get his, too, in time.

After all, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022. But starting and finishing 14 or more regular-season games and a playoff game or games will go a long way toward a likely extension after this season.

This week, Tua was named by his peers as the 82nd-best player in the NFL, which is pretty remarkable considered he ended last season on the sideline.

"I wasn't surprised at my placement," Tua said. "You know, I got hurt. I had a good season but I never got to finish it. So I wasn't surprised at all."

McDaniel quipped: "I do think that I can officially say if you're on that list, you don't suck."

Tua Tagovailoa's situation is different

Tua wore a T-Shirt that read "Different" on Wednesday, and his situation is "different" than classmates Herbert and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati, because of the injury history.

It would be hard for anyone to blame Miami for not committing more guaranteed money at the moment.

Tua surprises HS with equipment, tells Post: "We're definitely legit (AFC) contenders."

Tua was asked if it's his understanding that agent talks have been "tabled" or "shelved."

"I haven't talked about any contracts since what I've understood with, you know, my fifth year extension, so I don't think that's a worry of mine," Tagovailoa said. "That's when things come, they'll come because you either deserved it or it's supposed to happen that way."

The Dolphins believe Tua's mastery of Mike McDaniel's offense will allow him to be more vocal, assertive and commanding in Year 2 of the operation.

Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa expect fewer mistakes

Miami also believes he and McDaniel will have a smoother operation, with fewer pre-snap penalties and everyone getting set at the line of scrimmage more quickly.

In the first training camp practice of the season open to media on Wednesday, Tua completed a long pass to Jaylen Waddle, who hauled it in after the ball was tipped into the air while fighting with Jevon Holland.

Tua was hurt by a few too many drops.

Tua Tagovailoa at Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practice 1 pic.twitter.com/iaW3UJItBK — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 26, 2023

Tua is noticeably thicker and showed off a new full-sleeve tattoo on Wednesday.

"It's a piece that represents my first child," Tua said. "A lot of cultural significance, a lot of things that have to do with protection, guidance, things like that, that we believe in the Samoan culture."

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa has taken jiu-jitsu lessons to learn how to fall in less dangerous ways. He has the option to wear an NFL-endorsed helmet designed to limit concussions.

But Tua has also said he believes in praying to God to good health.

The Dolphins and Tua are hoping those prayers are answered in 2023.

These are the top Miami Dolphins training camp storylines

And if they are, Tua may be in line for a Herbert-type of pay day.

"First off congrats to him," Tua said of Herbert. And congrats to Jalen (Hurts) as well earlier on his contract. I think it's really good for the quarterback market. It gets me excited. It gets me going."

