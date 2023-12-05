Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa weighs in on Florida State CFP snub: 'I don't think it's fair'

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday gave his opinion on the Crimson Tide's selection to the 2023 College Football Playoff.

Tagovailoa, appearing on Monday's "ManningCast" of the Bengals-Jaguars game alongside brother Peyton and Eli Manning, was non-commital about Alabama making the CFP as the No. 4 team. Eli Manning teased the former Crimson Tide signal-caller, alleging he said during the commercial break that Florida State should have made the playoff.

Tagovailoa quickly laughed the joke off, saying, "To all my Alabama buddies, to everyone in Alabama, I'm Roll Tide all the way." But when asked his opinion outright, Tagovailoa admitted the Seminoles' snub was unfair. He also didn't know whether the selection committee's decision was "right" (referencing the "best team" vs. "most deserving" debate).

“Do I think it’s fair? I don’t think it’s fair," Tagovailoa said. "But do I think it’s right? ... That, too. I don't know.”

Tagovailoa, who led Alabama to win in the 2018 CFP championship game over Georgia, then said it was simply a situation where fans would have to defer to the selection committee's decision. Later during his appearance, Tagovailoa broke out his acoustic guitar at the best of Peyton Manning and began playing "Sweet Home Alabama."

The elder Manning quipped that FSU fans wouldn't like it, to which Tagovailoa responded: "No, Florida State fans won't like that."

Alabama, of course, made the playoff as a 12-1 SEC champion, coming off a win over previously top-ranked, unbeaten Georgia. The Crimson Tide made it in over Florida State, which — despite finishing the season as an undefeated Power Five champion — dropped a spot from its penultimate ranking to finish No. 5 in the CFP.

The Crimson Tide's selection to the CFP has elicited widespread outrage against the CFP selection committee, and even resulted in Nick Saban getting doxed. Regardless, Alabama will play top-ranked, 13-0 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, whereas Florida State will play the team that lost the SEC championship game, Georgia, in the Orange Bowl.

