Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa thanks Bills Mafia for past support (video)
Buffalo Bills fans have given the business to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in more way than one.
Most recently, Tagovailoa got some flak from Bills Mafia for his snow-related comments prior to Week 15’s matchup between the AFC East rivals in Orchard Park.
Taogvailoa downplayed the weather for the eventual 32-29 win for the Bills by saying “it snows in Alabama, too.”
That’s where he went to college. Fans made plenty of signs referencing this.
After the contest, Tagovailoa made a very classy gesture regarding another side of Bills Mafia. The fan group is known for the charitable work and when the QB sustained a scary looking concussion against the Bills earlier this season, they made donations in his name,
During his postgame presser, Tagovailoa brought that up and gave a thank you. A very standup move considering how long ago that was.
Check out Tagovailoa’s message below:
Tua shared his appreciation for Bills Mafia 💙 pic.twitter.com/kX0sYjkz5E
— Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) December 18, 2022
