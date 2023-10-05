Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa reacts to De’Von Achane’s start to the season

While the Miami Dolphins are off to a 3-1 start to their 2023 campaign, rookie running back De’Von Achane has garnered a lot of attention just four games into his rookie season.

Appearing in just three contests, Achane has rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns on a remarkable and league-leading 11.4 yards per carry. He’s also another 53 yards and two scores on eight receptions.

The AFC’s Week 3 Offensive Player of the Week has caught a lot of eyes early on, and he’s certainly earned the respect of his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

“Oh my gosh, I mean, you guys see it,” Tagovailoa said during his media availability on Wednesday. “I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude’s a special player. He understands ball like the back of his hand and I think that is one of the coolest characteristics that I can say about someone like him, is he’s very soft-spoken, but he’s very smart, very intellectual when it comes to the X’s and O’s of understanding where to line up, where he needs to be in the timing of the play and things like that. I think that’s something that needs to be said because it’s hard, especially being in this offense. So he’s done a tremendous job and I know he’ll continue to work hard and continue to do all he can to help us try to win games.”

And, it’s not just about his play on the field on game day, he’s building a reputation for his work ethic around the facility.

“I think for everyone on our team, it’s really awesome to see a young guy come in and the way he goes about his business every single day, it speaks a lot to his character and how seriously he takes this,” Tagovailoa stated. “He’s gained a lot of respect from the guys in the locker room. Needless to say, the entire league is on watch as well with him. He’s a tremendous, tremendous athlete and a great person.”

Coming into the year, it was tough to see Achane getting a ton of action, especially early on, considering the Dolphins brought back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed, who were all free agents this past offseason. On top of that, Miami also saw undrafted rookie Chris Brooks put on a show during the preseason.

However, with Wilson on injured reserve and Ahmed forced out of the Week 2 battle with the New England Patriots due to a groin injury, Achane was thrust into a larger role, and he hasn’t looked back.

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, Achane outsnapped Mostert, the team’s starting back. It wouldn’t be all too surprising to see that become a trend as the rookie gets more comfortable in the NFL.

