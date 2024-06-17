Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa ‘in the ballpark’ on extension, per report

An extension for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is slowly working its way toward a conclusion, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

On a Sunday episode of SportsCenter, Fowler said that the Dolphins and Tagovailoa are getting closer to a deal, although it’s not quite imminent yet.

“The Dolphins are committed to doing a long-term deal [with Tagovailoa],” Fowler said. “They made that clear both publicly and privately. Not a ton of progress yet, but I believe they are at least in the ballpark and this could perk up this summer. They’ve got six weeks before training camp. … They want to pay him.”

Which QBs are next to enter $50M club? Breaking down Tua, Love and Dak outlook (and vet QBs from minicamp)…on @sportscenter with @randyscott pic.twitter.com/v8IQhVacXk — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 16, 2024

Earlier this month, Tagovailoa spoke of his growing impatience with the lengthy negotiations.

“The market is the market. That’s it,” Tagovailoa told reporters at minicamp. “I’m confident that a deal will get done. But then again, it’s not in my control. It’s really up to both sides meeting in the middle with this.”

Since then, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars received a five-year, $275 million deal that tied him with the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the highest annual average ($55 million per year) in the NFL.

After leading the NFL in passing yards and earning Pro Bowl honors, it’d be a surprise if Tagovailoa was willing to take much less (if any) than that.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire