Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa addresses health concerns after suffering multiple concussions

The Miami Dolphins quarterback spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his health following multiple concussions in 2022. Tua joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Subway.

MATT HARMON: All right, excited now to be joined by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua, what's going on, buddy? How you doing?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: What's up, boss? Doing good.

MATT HARMON: You busy? You doing a lot of interviews, keeping up with the whole thing?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Yeah, yeah, it's been pretty fun. It's been pretty fun.

MATT HARMON: Let's talk a little business here.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Yeah?

MATT HARMON: What is the question on Radio Row in general that you've been asked that you're sick of being asked? I like to ask the guys this so number one, I don't ask it, and number two, you get to vent a little bit.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Well, I would say the concussion deal.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: But I do understand at the same time. For one, people haven't heard from me in however long after the incident. And then I would say another thing is some people are actually genuinely worried, you know, about my health.

And you know, I hear people telling people that are in my close circle, like, hey, like, you should retire. Hey, you should do this. And I feel like I've heard it all.

But I think I've had all the information that I need to move forward with the decision that I made with me and my wife and my family, you know, and understanding that you're playing this sport, understanding and knowing the precautions, that these things can happen. It's football. It's a physical sport. So I would say that's probably the most asked question is about the concussions.

MATT HARMON: Well, hey, all I'll say is I just appreciate you being open about it, and I just wish the best for you. That's all I care about, man.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Thank you, thank you.

MATT HARMON: You know, you're in control of your own destiny, pal. That's 100 percent what we believe here.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: I'm here on behalf of Subway, really just to help enhance fans, their, what would you call it, their experience, kind of level up their experience for Super Bowl with Subway's new Subway Series.

And so kind of what I came here to do was kind of like a trivia media question, if you will. So if you guess the right answer, I'll let you know. Hopefully you get a sub.

MATT HARMON: All right, I mean, hit me with it.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: All right.

MATT HARMON: Go for it.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: All right.

MATT HARMON: This is your interview now, buddy.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Should be pretty easy, but what is the highest number of Super Bowl wins in the NFL? I think you guys could get it, too. So it's either 3, 6, 8, or 10.

MATT HARMON: You mean, like, the franchise?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Team, yes.

MATT HARMON: It's six, right?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Is it?

MATT HARMON: You got, you know the answer, right?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Correct.

MATT HARMON: It's six, right?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Is it? I don't know.

MATT HARMON: It's six.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: It is.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: You sure?

MATT HARMON: I think.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Are you sure?

MATT HARMON: It's eight. I don't know. No, I don't, I don't know. I don't know.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: It was six.

MATT HARMON: OK, I'm like, my god, I thought it was six.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: I mean, if you want me, or if you want to go open it, like, you can open it.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, let's do it.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: And that's your sub, boss.

MATT HARMON: Aw!

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Is it warm?

MATT HARMON: It is warm.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Let's go.

MATT HARMON: This is awesome. I was wondering when I was going to have for lunch today. Now I know.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Let's go.

MATT HARMON: This is great. You know what, they never give me any food here. This is the first interview I've ever gotten a sub.

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Let's go.

MATT HARMON: Tua, you have just rocketed to the top of the NFL--

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Heck, yeah.

MATT HARMON: --power rankings here.