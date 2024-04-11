Dolphins’ Tua offers updates on offseason training, contract talks at charity luau event

HOLLYWOOD — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a busy offseason, between his foundation’s work with an array of charitable events, his training regimen and contract extension talks.

Tagovailoa has begun working with passing coach and former Dolphins quarterback John Beck and his organization, 3DQB, based in Southern California.

The specifics of it, Tagovailoa is keeping tight to the vest.

“For now, that’s all internal,” Tagovailoa said Thursday before his third-annual Luau with Tua charity event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “I want to keep that between me and John, but yes, everyone, I have a quarterback coach. I am working with John Beck.”

Social media video of apparent tweaked throwing mechanics indicate he’s incorporating more of a hip twitch into his motion. This could bode well for producing more power from the lower body on his throws and remaining consistent with his motion when facing pressure.

“There’s very specific things,” Tagovailoa said. “Am I going to share it? Probably not.”

Also appearing slimmer from when he was last seen in frigid Kansas City for the Dolphins’ playoff elimination in January, Tagovailoa opted not to delve into details on strength and conditioning training, which takes place in large part with South Florida-based trainer Nick Hicks.

“I’ve had many goals,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve hit a couple of them, but outside of that, they’re all little goals that lead up to the bigger goal that I have.”

The team lists him at 227 pounds on the online roster in numbers that have not been updated since the end of the season.

The left-handed quarterback enters the fifth-year-option season on his rookie contract in 2024, and both he and the Dolphins brass have indicated they want to lock in terms of a long-term extension this offseason.

Tagovailoa is letting the contract talks play out.

“Just letting my agent deal with that and talk to the team about that,” Tagovailoa said. For me, my focus is, when OTAs come, go to OTAs, show up and be the best teammate I can be.”

Tagovailoa held his luau Thursday night in Hollywood after the Tua Foundation also put on a charity golf event and youth football camp in Hawaii last week.

Tagovailoa cited a Samoan saying and then translated it: “The pathway to leadership is through service.”

He added: “I love to give. I don’t look at any of that as time-consuming. That is time well spent.”

The Tua Foundation’s mission statement says it is a “nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.”

Tagovailoa wants to impactthe next generation through youth athletics, foster care and after-school activities. He focuses on giving back to the three places he has lived — Hawaii; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and South Florida.

