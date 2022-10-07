Dolphins try out two defensive players on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with a number of injuries to their defense with players like Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Keion Crossen, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Brandon Jones all dealing with something that has impacted their practice participation this week.

With all these questions, the Dolphins have looked at some potential options for the practice squad or active roster, as they tried out defensive back Tino Ellis and defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman.

Ellis spent part of this offseason with Miami before he was waived with an injury designation following the preseason matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After reverting to injured reserve, Miami and Ellis agreed to an injury settlement, allowing the defensive back to hit the market again. His knowledge of the system could make for an easy transition if he were to come back.

Twyman was a sixth-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 after a collegiate career at Pittsburgh that saw him earn First-team All-ACC honors once. He spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve and started this year on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Hopefully, Miami won’t need to start looking around at free agents to fill holes due to injuries, but they’re doing due diligence for now.

