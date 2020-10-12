Dolphins troll 49ers with Michael Jordan meme using pundit predictions

Dolphins troll 49ers with MJ meme using pundit predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Miami Dolphins took down the 49ers in a shocking upset Sunday, the team's social media accounts decided to have some fun.

Miami tracked down some predictions from NFL pundits, all of whom picked the 49ers to beat the Dolphins in Week 5, and created a meme using Michael Jordan's iconic "and I took that personally" quote from "The Last Dance."

Few gave Miami much of a chance in Sunday's game, as the 49ers were double-digit favorites at home against a Dolphins team that had just one win through four games. But an awful performance from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who didn't seem to be 100 percent after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain, and uncharacteristic struggles from the San Francisco defense put the team behind big early.

Miami took a 23-point lead into the half, and ended up coming out with a 43-17 rout at Levi's Stadium. It's understandable that a team, especially one with just that hasn't had a winning season since 2016, would take great pleasure in such a thorough win over a team that was in the Super Bowl just eight months ago.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers must avoid taking Sunday's loss too personally, as they'll need to buckle down for a brutal five-game stretch that begins with a game against the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 6.

