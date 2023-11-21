Dolphins make a trio of roster moves on Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins continue to get bit by the injury bug throughout their 2023 campaign.

On Tuesday, they placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury during Miami’s battle with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

He’ll now have to miss at least four games before he returns, and the Dolphins are running out of designations.

That leaves just Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as the lone healthy backs on the active roster, with De’Von Achane also dealing with a knee issue.

To replace Ahmed on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen from their own practice squad. He was elevated for the second time this year last week and recorded two receptions for 39 yards.

That move left an open spot on the practice squad, which Miami has filled by signing running back Darrynton Evans. That name may seem familiar, and that would be because he was with the team earlier this year before he was signed to the Chicago Bears active roster.

If the Dolphins only have Mostert and Wilson going into Friday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Evans get an elevation.

