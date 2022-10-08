Dolphins make trio of roster moves ahead of Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of roster moves early in the season, and that’s not stopping now.

On Saturday, the team announced that they would be activating safety Clayton Fejedelem off of injured reserve, placing tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve and elevating offensive tackle Brandon Shell from the practice squad.

Fejedelem had started practicing this week after being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury heading into Week 1. There’s a chance he makes his season debut on Sunday.

Carter suffered a concussion in the season opener against the New England Patriots and has yet to return to action. This will give him at least four more weeks to get back on the field.

Shell signed with Miami’s practice squad just under a month ago, and he’s been getting back in football shape after being unsigned for most of the offseason. As a veteran offensive tackle, he can step in if there’s another injury along the line. This role was held by Larnel Coleman over the last two weeks, but Coleman is out of elevations.

