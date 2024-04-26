Dolphins tried to trade for another 1st-round pick, says Chris Grier

When the Miami Dolphins picked pass rusher Chop Robinson at No. 21 overall Thursday, general manager Chris Grier didn’t call it a night. He took a shot at putting together a trade for another pick in the first round.

“We were sitting there, there were a couple players at the end we were excited for, so we were active even trying to get back in to get another one here in the late first,” Grier said.

With the No. 55 pick in the second round as the only other top 150 selection still in the Dolphins’ arsenal after picking Robinson, it’s possible Miami dangled 2025 first- or second-round picks as trade bait in their effort to get another 2024 first-rounder.

Who would’ve been worth such an offer? Perhaps 6’8 offensive tackle Tyler Guyton who visited the Dolphins earlier this month before getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Or speedy Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, who was reportedly “circled for Miami” by some teams, but instead landed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unsurprisingly, Grier didn’t divulge which players kept him on the phones late into the night Thursday. Maybe one of those prospects is still on the board and the Dolphins will make an effort to climb early on Friday.

While many thought the Dolphins would aim to trade back in the first round and recoup the mid-round selections they’re missing, evidently that’s not the strategy Grier has in mind.

