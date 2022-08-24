The Dolphins are looking at a potential addition to their defense ahead of the start of the regular season.

NFL Media reports that the team is working out former Patriots and Lions linebacker Trey Flowers. He has been out of the league since being released by the Lions in March.

Flowers was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Patriots who developed into a starter and recorded 21 sacks over his final three seasons in New England. He parleyed that success into a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season.

He had 51 tackles and seven sacks in his first year, but he injuries limited him to 14 games his last two years and the Lions let him go to save money and create cap space.

The Dolphins added Melvin Ingram on the edge this offseason. Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, and seventh-round pick Cameron Goode are also in the mix on the Miami defense.

Dolphins work out Trey Flowers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk